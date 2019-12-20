Gander raises taxes to prepare for spike in electricity costs, new wastewater treatment plant

Gander is taking a cautious approach with its new budget, preparing for a 50 per cent increase in utility bills and a new wastewater treatment plant coming online this winter.

Councillor Gina Brown says the town is hoping power rates don't jump, but if the worst happens, the town will be ready.

"We weren't prepared to not budget accordingly," she said.

It's a struggle most people in Newfoundland and Labrador are facing.

Unless the provincial government can secure rate mitigation measures, electricity rates are expected to rise about 10 cents per kilowatt hour to just under 23 cents once Muskrat Falls comes online.

Every municipality is going to have to look at this down the line. - Coun. Gina Brown on wastewater treatment plants

Brown said council looked for every possible way save money before making the decision to increase taxes and fees by five per cent. That included laying off the equivalent of five full time positions at a savings of $273,000.

Councillors also reduced their own training and professional development budget by 45 per cent.

"We really had to look at everything when we got down into the weeds of this budget," Brown said.

The total budget is $18,633,850 and the mill rate has risen to 7.3 for residents and 7.15 for commercial properties. The water and sewer levy has gone from $430 to $450.

Ahead of the curve on wastewater

Aside from utility bills, the town also had to budget for its new wastewater treatment plant to come online.

Gander is one of the few municipalities in Newfoundland and Labrador that is ready for the new federal regulations on wastewater which come into effect in 2020.

While many other municipalities are still hoping the federal government will provide more money for new wastewater treatment plants, Gander went ahead and began planning 10 years ago.

It's a $30 million plant, with $10 million of that coming from Gander's tax base over a 25-year financing period.

A wastewater treatment plant is a tough sell to taxpayers, but Brown said it was a necessity. She said the council isn't thrilled with being one of the few to adhere to regulations at a cost to its taxpayers

"Ultimately, every municipality is going to have to look at this down the line," she said. "We are just having to deal with this first."

Looking for help with rec facility

With money earmarked for things like electricity and wastewater, Gander has also set aside money for some fun.

After hopes to build an $8.2 million sports multiplex were dashed when the town failed to find matching funds from the provincial and federal governments, the town has decided to start the process on its own.

The first phase will include site work for an artificial turf soccer field and running track for $2.5 million. After that, Brown said she hopes the province and feds remember the work they've done on wastewater.

"We're hopeful now that since our community is ready to go with the wastewater treatment plant, perhaps the provincial and federal governments can now look at Gander and assisting us with creating some of the recreational infrastructure we would like to see here, like they have done for other communities that have chosen to do so over the last decade."

