5 break-ins in 4 days at Gander businesses, police say

Police are investigating what they say is a rash of commercial break and enters in Gander in less than a week.

Gander RCMP say the first three incidents happened at Peyton's Flowers, Breath Will Respiratory Clinic and Lilly's Landing sometime overnight between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

Then, on Oct. 12, police got another report of a break and enter at Town Square Family Dental, which allegedly happened overnight.

The most recent incident happened Monday, Oct. 14 at Shopper's Drug Mart.

The RCMP is currently viewing surveillance footage in the hopes of releasing images of potential suspects.

Police can't say for certain that the incidents are related, but believe it's likely because of the number of incidents in such a short time.

Business owners should report all suspicious activities to police and make sure security measures are in working order, said the RCMP.

Anyone with information on the incidents, or additional surveillance footage, should contact the RCMP Gander detachment.

