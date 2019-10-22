Addiction, homelessness partly fuelling rash of Gander break-ins: RCMP

Gander RCMP Staff Sgt. Roger Flynn says colder weather brings more break-ins for the town. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

In the last month, Gander has had 15 break-ins at local businesses, and local police say they suspect some of the people involved want to be caught.

"We actually encounter people that want to be locked up," RCMP Staff Sgt. Roger Flynn told CBC News. "It's a warm place. It's three square meals. It's regular medication."

As the weather gets colder, break-ins become more regular in Gander, he said, and the need for money and shelter means more crime. A lot of it has to do with addictions, he added.

"As fall approaches, the weather gets colder, and that becomes more of an issue," he said. "Suddenly, needing money becomes paramount."

Police resources stretched

But Gander RCMP are stretched too thin to put an end to the problem quickly, he said.

"I don't think it's a secret that we don't provide 24-hour active patrols," he said.

I don't think the public understands. - Roger Flynn

That means that police often have to put together a case long after a crime has occurred. With limited resources, that can be tough, he said.

"I don't think the public understands. A break and enter investigation is one of the most complex investigations that you will encounter," he said.

"There's forensic evidence, there's interviews, there's surveillance work.… The tasks are enormous.'

Not every case has been a loss, though. Flynn said a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old man have been arrested in connection with a weekend break-in. The men were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

