Gander wants more police on town streets, with break and enters and theft top concerns

Ashley Evans walked outside one day last week to a familiar scene — her fiancés hard hat thrown onto the ground, and her glove compartment emptied onto the car floor.

It wasn't the first time her driveway was targeted by thieves, she says. And she's willing to bet if you asked her neighbours, they'd share the same stories.

"I've heard, up the street, they've had some glove boxes rummaged through, and also on MacDonald [Drive] and Wilcockson [Crescent], the last few nights," she said.

"It seems like it's happening all around town."

Evans says she suspects the thieves pulled into her driveway, and then opened the closest doors to their vehicle to look for valuables. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Last Friday, Evans says the thieves only made off with some change and a few CDs from her unlocked car — and she admits, that was part of the problem.

But she's had a Skidoo stolen in the past — from the back of her parked truck — which she says was never recovered.

"Feels pretty violating, to know that someone was just outside while we were sleeping, right there, and rummaging through our vehicles."

Evans says Gander needs a bigger police presence, and her town council agrees.

Councillors voted unanimously on Wednesday afternoon to write a letter to Newfoundland and Labrador Justice Minister Andrew Parsons, and their local MHA John Haggie, asking for a greater RCMP presence on the ground.

Percy Farwell is the Mayor of Gander. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

That came after some councillors heard a report from Gander's RCMP detachment, detailing a nine per cent increase in calls for service in the first quarter of 2018.

"Theft related complaints make up the bulk of our Criminal Code investigations," reads the RCMP's quarterly report, presented to council by Staff Sgt. Roger Flynn.

"Detachment members are noting a significant surge in shoplifting at our local businesses. At our current pace, we expect our shoplifting complaints to easily exceed our numbers from last year."

Gander's town council is also looking to expand the presence of neighbourhood watch groups in the community. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

According to council reports, Gander's councillors wanted to address residential break and enters in particular. There were 13 reported in the town between January and March.

​"I think there should be more patrols done around neighbourhoods, or something has to be done. Because It seems to me like it's a pretty big problem," adds Evans.

Evans says she's heard plenty of similar complaints from other Gander residents. They are particularly common on Facebook groups associated with the town. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"My parents also had their shed broken into, at least three times, and that's over the course of two years, and as I've had my skidoo stolen before ... it just shouldn't happen that often."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Justice said while the provincial government can fund police operations on request, it does not tell the RCMP how to allocate its resources.

The RCMP detachment in Gander has just added an officer, according spokesperson Glenda Power. She said in an email that the Gander detachment has a good relationship with the town councils in the area.

"When considering the deployment of our police officers throughout the province, many factors are considered, including demographics, geography, call volumes, patterns of crime, the safety and wellbeing of our members and the public resources provided to us," she wrote.

"We must be open to change and adjustments where needed, based on evidence and within our fiscal resources. Removing or adding resources to a particular area is part of that process of ongoing analysis."

Evans says thieves also targeted her fiancé's truck, and other vehicles on the street. (Submitted by Ashley Evans)

Since the theft on last Friday, Evans says she's started locking her doors — and she's also installed a security camera above her driveway.

"It's definitely changing. I grew up here my whole life," she said. "And I moved to the mainland for six years and recently moved back, about three years ago, and the difference here is — it's crazy."

A spokesperson for Gander's town council said that no councillors were available for an interview with CBC News on Thursday.