2 dead after Monday shooting in Gander Bay area: RCMP

The RCMP says two people involved in a shooting incident on Monday in Harris Point have died. (David Bell/CBC)

A man and a woman who were wounded in a Gander Bay-area shooting have died, say the RCMP.

On Monday, police said the double shooting took place in a home in Harris Point, about 40 kilometres north of Gander.

The initial RCMP statement, sent on Monday, said both people were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the scene just after midnight on Monday, and found both the man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The RCMP's major crimes unit and its forensics team are investigating the shooting, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is also involved.

The RCMP said there's no risk to public safety and residents can expect an increased police presence over the coming days.

