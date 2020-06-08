Body of missing man who overturned on Sea-Doo located

The RCMP say the body of a 24-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday has been found.

The man was riding a Sea-Doo that flipped on the water in Gander Bay, near the community of Clarke's Head.

His body was recovered late Monday afternoon; his family has been notified.

Police, Bonavista Bay Search and Rescue and an underwater recovery team were involved in the search.

Volunteers from the Bonavista Bay Search and Rescue team walk along the shoreline in Clarke's Head on Monday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

According to police, the watercraft flipped about 150 feet from the shore at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A bystander who saw the Sea-Doo flip was able to go into the water and rescue the boat's operator, but was not able to get to the 24-year-old in time.

He went underwater and did not resurface. According to police, he was not wearing a life-jacket.

Rescue and recovery crews searched for three days for the man, combing through much of Gander Bay. That includes a search and rescue team from Deer Lake, who brought sonar equipment, and underwater divers.

