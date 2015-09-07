Gander Minor Baseball wins $25K from Blue Jays foundation to revitalize field

Gander Minor Baseball says they'll use the $25,000 grant to help revamp their field, with upgrades including a new pitching mound and batters boxes, a new grass infield, adding a warning track in the outfield and renovated dugouts among other things. (Shutterstock/Ben Carlson)

A coordinator of minor baseball in Gander says a $25,000 grant from the Toronto Blue Jays' Jays Care Foundation will provide a much needed boost to the local ball field and the sport in the region.

Growing up next to Art Walker Field in Gander, Robert Kelly remembers when the town's baseball scene was thriving in the 1970s and '80s. However, some leagues have dropped off as players got older and the field started to become run down.

"When we took over the minor ball association, we said we need to get this field up and running for the younger kids," Kelly said Saturday. "Once they turn 15 or 16 years old, there's no senior league, there's no junior league and they sort of give up baseball. So we came up with the idea that we need to get funding for our field."

Kelly and other members worked with the Town of Gander to apply for the Jays Care Foundation's Field of Dreams program, which helps fund the design and refurbishment of baseball diamonds and recreation spaces. The program has handed out over $8-million to over 65 projects across Canada in the last five years.

The foundation announced the 12 national winners during Friday's Blue Jays broadcast.

"We had every kid in the program sitting on the infield awaiting the announcement," Kelly said. "We were the first one announced being the most easterly…the kids went crazy and they jumped for joy."

With the $25,000 grant, Kelly said the team hopes to be able to give the field a complete revamp including a new pitching mound and batters boxes, a new grass infield, adding a warning track in the outfield and revamped dugouts among other things.

"Going forward they'll have a big field and a full baseball field to play on as they get a little bit older."

Kelly said the grant is the start of a fundraising goal to install lights in the outfield, which can cost close to $300,000. Going forward, he hopes the revamped field can also mark the beginning of a bright future for baseball in Gander.

"Next year we get to host the provincial Senior-B championship, which we haven't done in probably 10 or 15 years, so that's been a big push for us to get the field up and running," he said.

"For these kids, it means they won't have to give up baseball. They continue playing the great game of baseball for the rest of their lives."