Man accused of defrauding Gander Aviation of $1.2M

A man has been charged with defrauding a private aviation company in Gander of more than $1.2 million, the RCMP announced Friday.

In a press release, police say they charged the 48-year-old man on Thursday with one count of fraud over $5,000, involving Gander Aviation, a company that provides services like refuelling and refreshments to private, mostly transatlantic, flights stopping at the Gander Airport.

Gander RCMP were alerted in November 2018 by a Gander Aviation employee, who noticed "suspected fraudulent activities concerning the finances of the company," according to the police press release.

An investigation got underway, and was turned over to the RCMP's general investigation unit on the Burin Peninsula, with a branch of the federal government that assists in fraud and financial crimes also assisting.

Police say the fraud charge against the man involves numerous fraudulent transactions between January 2015 and November 2018.

The man is set to appear in court in Gander in March.

