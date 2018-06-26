Multiple emergency landings make for chaotic day at Gander airport

The Gander International Airport is no stranger to emergency landings; a situation the airport found itself in once again when two planes were forced to land within 20 minutes of each other early Tuesday.

A British Airways flight and a Norwegian Air flight were both diverted to the airport due to medical emergencies on each plane at around 2:40 a.m.

"We were sort of in the middle of the Atlantic, in the middle of the trip from Rhode Island to Cork when the emergency happened and the crew decided to divert the plane here," said Joanne Reeve, a passenger on the Norwegian Air flight.

The historic international lounge at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQX</a> quite active today. Wonder what our Jamaican, British and Norwegian visitors diverted into <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gander?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gander</a> think our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a>? <a href="https://t.co/LjGIaH9oql">pic.twitter.com/LjGIaH9oql</a> —@rcbstormpost

Once in Gander, passengers on both flights spent six hours on the tarmac waiting to find out when they would depart for their destinations.

According to people travelling with Norwegian Air, there was a great amount of confusion involving exactly when that would be.

They said they were being cleared for takeoff at one point only to be told their delay was being extended due to airline crews running out of duty time.

Stranded in airport

With almost 500 people needing accommodations, and with Gander and the surrounding area only capable of housing approximately 550 people in hotel rooms, most of the passengers were stranded for much of the day within the departures section of the airport.

With help from the Red Cross and the local Canadian Forces Base, the Gander airport offered provisions such as blankets, food and medication to the tired travellers while they waited for confirmation on when their journey would continue.

Two delayed flights meant for a long day for these passengers in the Gander airport. (Tyler Dunne/CBC)

"Two [emergency flights] within 20 minutes is certainly not common by any shape or form," said Gander International Airport Authority CEO Reg Wright.

"We appreciate their patience that's for sure and we've done the best I believe we could do with the resources and the circumstances around us right now."

Many of the passengers were also struck by seeing snow in June, and upset over delays to their flights.

"My wife and I, we have four kids, we're meeting family and planned on spending two weeks in Ireland with them and we just haven't heard anything from the plane company, from Norwegian itself, and it's been very disappointing," said Chris Reeve, another passenger on Norweigan Air.

Flying home soon

Both flights were expected to depart by Wednesday morning. (Rodney Barney/Twitter)

After spending the day in the airport, passengers on the Norweigan Air flight were eventually taken to a local hotel, and are expected to depart Wednesday morning.

Passengers on the British Airways flight weren't put up in a hotel, but were expected to be on their way to their destination late Tuesday evening.

Out of all the confusion, continual delays and an almost 24-hour layover in Gander, one thing most of the passengers agreed on was the now legendary Come From Away hospitality provided by the people of Gander.

"We are tired, we want to get to where we're supposed to be but at the same time ... the airport has been great," said Chris Reeve.

The British Airways flight was heading from Kingston, Jamaica to Gatwick, England while the Norwegian Air flight was travelling from Providence, R.I. to Cork, Ireland.

