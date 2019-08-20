Gander airport art significant piece of provincial, national history, says curator
With people in airport lounge dwindling, the question: Is art worth less if fewer people see it?
Mireille Eagan doesn't hold back when talking about the importance of the international lounge at Gander's airport.
The curator of contemporary art at The Rooms says the space has a significance that spans well beyond the central Newfoundland community.
"That mural is a significant part of the history of this province and a significant part of the history of Canada," she said.
Opened in 1959, the international lounge at Gander airport is an avant-garde room featuring a large wall mural and sculpture, as well as furniture considered to be glamorous for its mid-20th century installation.
The mural was designed by Kenneth Lochhead, who the National Gallery of Canada says was at the forefront of Canada's modern art movement.Because traffic through the lounge has been sporadic since international flights began bypassing Gander, there's been a question of what value the art within it has, and if its value has been diminished.
During the recent Summer in Winterset Literary Festival, at the Flight and its Allegories event, the question about public art and its value surfaced. According to Eagan, the sense of ownership around the airport mural was impassioned.
"The value of this artwork is that it acted as a greeting to everyone from celebrities to the average person to people fleeing from the Eastern Bloc to people during 9-11," she said.
"I loved seeing people who saw [the] genuine importance of the lounge.… It speaks to the importance of artwork in our daily lives,"
Whether people see it or not, Eagan says, the intention of public art is to be seen, but that doesn't mean art loses value if it's archived.
Art still accessible
Eagan said most galleries have only one to five per cent of their art for display to the public, with the remainder stored safely in archives.
She said that's acceptable, especially if the art was created to mark the history of a place or its culture. Putting art away in a vault won't change the fact that it still exists, and can be seen, she said.
"It's still accessible to researchers. It's still being taken of, cared for and still a record of a place."
The art at Gander's international lounge is expected to be seen by many more as a plan for the room is expected to be announced this month that will open it up to the public.
With files from CBC Newfoundland Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.