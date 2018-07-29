CEO of Gander Airport 'deeply disappointed' in Halifax flight cancellation

The CEO of the Gander International Airport says Air Canada's decision to reduce their flights between Gander and Halifax in the winter is significant and unnecessary.

Reg Wright issued a statement Sunday evening, saying the reduction of two daily flights from Gander to Halifax to one flight from Oct 28 - May 1 is an "unnecessary downgrade in service."

He said the twice-daily flights always had plenty of passengers all year long.

The decision "reduces connectivity, convenience and choice," said Wright.

He said he understood financial pressures like rising fuel costs, crew availability and changing economic conditions, and that he proposed a number of solutions to the airline that would keep the twice-daily flights in the winter months.



"We will continue to work ... to ensure the Central Newfoundland market has the service and schedule it needs."

CBC News has contacted Air Canada for a response.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador