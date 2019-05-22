Gander mayor hopes town won't be snubbed as aerospace hub

The mayor of Gander hopes his town won't be overlooked in efforts to expand the provincial aerospace industry, after a recent report focused on St. John's.

The report, by McKinsey & Company, identified the aerospace industry as one of 10 areas of possible economic growth. But Percy Farwell says the report focuses largely on building the sector in St. John's while making only a passing reference to the industry in Gander.

"Aerospace and defence and aviation-related activity is part of the DNA of Gander since its origins. In fact, it's the cause of the origins of Gander," Farwell told CBC's Newfoundland Morning.

"We were gravely concerned when we saw the recommendations and references."

Gander Mayor Percy Farwell says he's concerned the town will be overlooked as the province looks to expand the aerospace sector. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Although the government has not taken any action based on the report, Farwell said he wants to make it clear where the town stands. He said he has spoken with some elected officials who assured him it is just a report at this time, but he's skeptical.

"I've been around the system long enough," he said. "Independently commissioned studies start pointing in a certain direction and then almost magically a proposal supporting the direction of the study pops up."

Planes line up on the runway of the Gander airport on Sept. 12, 2001, after they were diverted to the town following the terrorist attacks on the United States the previous day. (Nav Canada/Canadian Press)

He also says the report doesn't reflect the provincial government's strategic Way Forward plan, which he said supported Gander as the hub of the provincial aerospace and defence industry.

"We have an industry that makes sense to develop here and grow here. We actually have a real industry that we have a real foundation around … and whatever government can do to support that is critical."

