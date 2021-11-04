Game over: St. John's Edge cancel season

The St. John's Edge won't play in the upcoming NBL Canada season, says the league, because the team couldn't find an appropriate venue after failing to come to terms with the City of St. John's. (John Pike/CBC)

The St. John's Edge will not hit the court for the upcoming NBL Canada season, according to the league, which says it's looking to rebuild a squashed Atlantic Division.

The Edge was unable to secure an "appropriate venue to play their home games from," according to a statement on the NBL Canada website, and the franchise will take a leave of absence for the year.

With the Edge off the court for the 2021 season, coupled with the Moncton Magic and the Halifax Hurricanes withdrawing from the league entirely, only the Island Storm of P.E.I. remained in the Atlantic Division. But with no regional opponents, the Island Storm now plan to take a one-year leave of absence.

"Coming from the perspective of one of the league's NBL founding teams, the situation in the Maritimes is regrettable," said Island Storm owner Duncan Shaw in the statement.

"I look forward to participating as a partner and director in the league this season and be back the following year with new owners and teams in the Maritimes."

The NBL said the league intends to use this year to rebuild the Atlantic Division.

The Edge left Mile One Centre after the team couldn't reach a lease agreement with St. John's Sports and Entertainment for the upcoming season.

The City of St. John's then announced a new basketball franchise, the Newfoundland Rogues, will fill the void at Mile One as part of the ABA under ownership group 2001 Investments.

In October Deacon Sports and Entertainment, the owners of the Newfoundland Growlers ECHL franchise, announced an agreement to buy the Edge.

But the Growlers are also not playing at Mile One Centre for the moment, while the City of St. John's investigates alleged "disrespectful workplace conduct" by staff of Deacon Sports.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador