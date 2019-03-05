Pit bull in Gambo almost eats tampered meat, says owner

Titus the pit bull almost ingested some tampered meat while out in his owner's backyard on Wednesday. (Submitted by Kimmy Rumboldt)

It was like any other Wednesday in Gambo for Kimmy Rumboldt.

She got her daughter ready for school and later on took out her pit bull, Titus, into her yard to get some exercise and to do his business.

But a regular routine took a sharp left turn when her dog found pieces of ham on the property with pills for humans hidden on the inside.

"I had made him drop it because I was concerned on what it could have been. So, when I had picked it up I noticed there had been a little slit in the side of the meat," Rumboldt told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"I brought the meat back in the house and I cut it open, and what was inside were two greyish-coloured pills."

Rumboldt took the pills to a pharmacist to see if they could identify just what Titus discovered exactly, and if there was any potential danger to the pup or humans.

The pharmacist told her the pills were a generic brand of Concerta, usually used to treat ADHD in children.

Rumboldt said if Titus had ingested one pill the effect could have been some hyperactivity, but if both pills were eaten it would have resulted in high blood pressure, a high heart rate and eventual heart attack.

The next move was calling the RCMP and warning the rest of the community because there is no public access to the back of her property where Titus had discovered the meat.

"Whoever it is that did do it weren't playing around," Rumboldt said.

"It wasn't done by accident, because there's no way you can just accidently drop a piece of meat where it was located."

When Rumboldt posted on Facebook bout what she had found, she said a neighbour, who also has a pit bull, had a similar experience on the same day, although pills weren't recovered in the mystery meat found on the neighbour's property.

She says Titus is always well-behaved with other dogs and kids, and her neighbours on both sides of her home love him, keep an eye on him and sometimes feed him as they too are dog owners.

"There haven't been any complaints. There haven't been any issues," Rumboldt said.

The RCMP told CBC News the matter is currently under investigation.

