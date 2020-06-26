Skip to Main Content
Caught cold-handed: Beer on way to the beach a bad idea, as driver gets ticket after Facebook post
Police say a Gambo man is facing charges after posting a photo on social media with open alcohol while in a vehicle, with a child in the back seat.

Gambo man also warned for having unsealed cannabis readily available within vehicle

Police stopped a man leaving Eastport Beach after he posted this image of himself consuming alcohol while in a vehicle. (Submitted by the RCMP)

Glovertown RCMP received a report around 2 p.m. on Tuesday that the man had posted the image on Facebook. The picture shows the man drinking a beer while in the front passenger seat of a car, captioned "sucking 'er back Honda way to the beach."

Police say they located the man a short while later, travelling as a passenger in a van leaving Eastport Beach.

The RCMP said it stopped the van to speak to the man, and then found a small amount of open cannabis in the van.

The man was ticketed under the Liquor Control Act of Newfoundland and Labrador for having open liquor in a vehicle. He was also warned for having unsealed cannabis readily available within the vehicle and the cannabis was seized under the Cannabis Control Act.

