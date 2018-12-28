Everyone has 'great value' at the Gambo Inclusion and Wellness Initiative

A new social group in Gambo is offering an open door to adults with special needs — and it has eyes on expanding.

The Gambo Inclusion and Wellness Initiative is finishing its first year in the community. The group meets every two weeks for stretches in the spring and fall, and offers participants activities to connect them more deeply in their town.

I proved people wrong. - Shawna Pritchett

"A number of them, they probably wouldn't go anywhere, wouldn't have a group to associate with," said Mary Profit, one of the volunteers with the program. "This brings them together, so they no longer feel they are alone."

About 22 people have come to one or more sessions, and 18 of those are regular attendees, said Profit. She said the group is designed for all kinds of people.

Travis Brown hands over a wrapped present in a pass-the-parcel game at Oram's Emmanuel Manor in Gambo. The Gambo Inclusion and Wellness Initiative visited the home in November for Christmas activities. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"Physical limitations, emotional, mental health, some that would not be able to be out, get out by themselves in their community … but bringing them together, they feel like they are a part of something that's bigger than just themselves."

So far, there have been Zumba classes, library visits, and even fire safety and survival sessions.

"I find socialization is key for me," said Travis Brown, a weekly attendee who said he has been diagnosed with autism.

"Most of my friends in school were either autistic or ADHD, like myself, but I have found that I've grown older most of my schoolmates have moved out of town, and everything, so it has been hard to find people other than them to relate to as well."

Shawna Pritchett, right, holds up a board inside Oram's Emmanuel Manor in Gambo on Nov. 27. The residents of the home played a game of chance, peeling of stickers to find out if they've won prizes, with the help of members of the Gambo Inclusion and Wellness Initiative. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

That's where the Gambo group pays off, he said.

"I don't always have to alone, all the time."

Help finding work

The program is backed by the Gambo and Area Employment Corporation, Central Health and the Town of Gambo, which has donated space in the community centre.

Shawna Pritchett says the group — and the Gambo and Area Employment Corporation — has played a big part in her life.

Mary Profit is a volunteer with the Gambo Inclusion and Wellness Initiative. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Like Brown, Pritchett says the Gambo and Area Employment Corporation helped her find a job placement. She's now been working at Oram's Emmanuel Manor in Gambo, where she helps with cleaning, laundry and cooking, for four years.

She feels a lot different about herself these days than she did in grade school, where she says she was "bullied" and "afraid to talk to other people." Knowing what she's capable of feels good, she said.

"Before, I didn't think I would have a lot of opportunities like other people that don't have autism," Pritchett said.

"But now, I've done my driving school, and I got my license, and now I can go around and I got my job, and I proved people wrong."

Melissa Dixon sings Away in a Manger during a Christmas party at Oram's Emmanuel Manor in Gambo. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Profit says she's seen participants come into their own in the group — and calls it rewarding to see.

"I think seeing a number of them really come out of their shell, and feel free to be able to participate in things that they probably wouldn't have before," she said. "They can express how they feel and know that they're going to be accepted."

Profit said the organizers are now working on developing a toolkit that other communities can use to start their own groups.

April Broomfield, who was diagnosed with a learning disability, says she doesn't define herself as being 'special needs,' but is a happy participant of the Gambo Inclusion and Wellness Initiative. "There are certain things I catch onto really quick, but there's some things that take me a little bit longer than others, and I don't see anything wrong with that." (Garrett Barry/CBC)

That's welcome news to April Broomfield, a participant in Gambo.

"I think it's important that they get the equality that we have, like as people without special needs, I feel that they should get the same options as we have," Broomfield said.

