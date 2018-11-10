1 person in hospital after truck collides with ATV near Gambo

One person was taken to hospital after a truck and a side-by-side ATV collided on the Trans-Canada Highway in central Newfoundland Saturday.



The extent of the person's injuries has not been confirmed by police.



Police closed the highway in both directions five kilometres east of Gambo for a period of time after the accident. The road was re-opened about an hour later.

Glovertown RCMP said they'd be releasing more information about the collision.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed briefly after a collision between an ATV and a pickup truck near Gambo Saturday. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador