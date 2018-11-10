Skip to Main Content
1 person in hospital after truck collides with ATV near Gambo
Police have not confirmed the extent of any injuries.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for about an hour

CBC News ·
Police could not confirm the extent of any injuries. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

One person was taken to hospital after a truck and a side-by-side ATV collided on the Trans-Canada Highway in central Newfoundland Saturday.

The extent of the person's injuries has not been confirmed by police.

Police closed the highway in both directions five kilometres east of Gambo for a period of time after the accident. The road was re-opened about an hour later.

Glovertown RCMP said they'd be releasing more information about the collision.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed briefly after a collision between an ATV and a pickup truck near Gambo Saturday. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

