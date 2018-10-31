Sherry Gambin-Walsh plans to spend less time in House following harassment complaints

Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh says it's "not exactly leave," but she'll be spending less time in the legislature as a result of the harassment complaints she filed against fellow Liberal Eddie Joyce.



Gambin-Walsh's complaints resulted in a report from the province's commissioner for legislative standards Bruce Chaulk, a report she said Joyce caught her off guard by discussing in the House on Tuesday.

I'm finding it a little bit difficult in the House of Assembly when the member for Humber-Bay of Islands is present. - Sherry Gambin-Walsh

"I'm finding it a little bit difficult in the House of Assembly when the member for Humber-Bay of Islands is present," said Gambin-Walsh.

"So last evening, I asked the premier and the Speaker if it was OK if I stepped out of the House, other than times for question period and legislation and during the debate until this was over, and both of them approved."

Gambin-Walsh said the behaviour by Joyce that she found problematic is continuing, and that she finds the "tense" environment of the House difficult to be a part of.

"It's not gone, and therefore it's making it quite difficult. It's a difficult environment in there right now," she said.

"I realized that, you know what? I don't need to put myself through this. I can wait until we get through this process."

Will be present for debate

The Service NL minister said she will be present in the House when debate on the reports begins, however — something that likely won't be easy.

"Based on what I experienced yesterday in the House, I anticipate it is going to be very difficult," said Gambin-Walsh.

She said she and Joyce have not worked directly together since the House of Assembly reopened, and that despite "mixed" treatment from colleagues she plans to stay in politics and remain a Liberal for as long as possible.

With files from Katie Breen.

