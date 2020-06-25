Police seek witnesses, video of Galway roundabout accident

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is looking to speak with anyone who saw a large transport truck roll over in a busy Galway intersection.

Police officers were called to the roundabout, which connects Pitts Memorial Drive to Galway, at 11:20 a.m. on June 19.

A transport truck with an attached tanker rolled onto its passenger side while in the roundabout. The accident resulted in a spill, which was later cleaned up by a cleaning crew.

The driver of the truck, a man, 31, was taken to hospital for treatment of what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

Accident investigators are seeking witnesses to the incident as well as dashcam video in the area of the roundabout.

