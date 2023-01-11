Galway interchange work will mean slowdowns but is a 'good project,' says minister

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway outside St. John's will be the site of a significant road project over the next two construction seasons as the provincial government pays millions to improve access to the Galway development.

Farrell's Excavating has been awarded a $10.3-million contract to build a new interchange, which will include an underpass, roundabout and ramps along the westbound lane of the highway, on the western edge of Galway.

Doing so will require the building of a temporary road to divert traffic around the construction site, meaning there will be slowdowns on the primary point of entry into the province's most populated region.

It's a big project that will benefit property owners on both sides of the highway but is intended primarily to address traffic congestion and safety concerns as the Galway development continues to grow.

Galway 'has taken off'

Galway "has taken off," and that means there's a need to improve the transportation network in the area, said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless.

"I've witnessed accidents myself and it's been traffic congestion and it's been bumper to bumper," Loveless told CBC News during a recent visit to the site.

"We knew it would come to a point where we have to address the traffic issue and we believe … this project will ease that and will help development in this area, which we welcome as a province."

Farrell's has been awarded a $10.3-million contract to build the underpass, roundabout and highway access ramps along the westbound lane of the highway. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Galway is a creation of former premier Danny Williams and his company, DewCor.

It's a mix of retail, industrial and residential development, with about 300 of the more than 2,000 acres developed in recent years.

Williams said he's spent about $100 million of his own money to acquire and prepare the land. Developers have invested an equivalent amount to establish businesses and homes in Galway, he said, and that interest has spiked again as pandemic restrictions have disappeared and business confidence is restored.

"There will be a lot of activity. And I think that particular area will be the centre of retail and economic development on the Avalon," Williams said during a recent interview.

Williams said he spent $4 million to install eastbound access and exit ramps, a roundabout and a road leading to the Trans-Canada Highway, on Galway land. He has been lobbying successive provincial governments to complete the interchange to allow traffic to access and exit Galway along the westbound lane.

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Danny Williams is the chief executive officer of DewCor, the company responsible for Galway, a retail, industrial and residential development in St. John's. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Williams said the awarding of a contract last month to Farrell's is "an acknowledgement of the economic development that's gone out there."

Fuelled by the opening of a new Costco shopping centre in mid-2019, traffic flows have intensified.

Visitors from outside the St. John's region — travelling east on the Trans-Canada — can easily access the Galway development via a ramp constructed by DewCor. A ramp also allows for an easy exit for motorists leaving Galway and travelling east along the highway.

However, it's much more complicated for westbound motorists, who must navigate a series of three roundabouts along Danny Drive, merge onto Pitts Memorial Drive, one of the busiest roads in the province, make their way to another interchange, and then enter the westbound TCH.

The new interchange is expected to ease traffic congestion on Danny Drive, which is accessed by a series of roundabouts, and Pitts Memorial Drive. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The interchange is intended to reduce traffic congestion along Danny Drive, Pitts Memorial Drive and local roads in Mount Pearl, said Loveless.



"I even spoke to ministers that were in this position before me and said they knew this day would come," said Loveless.

Williams said a major transportation company bought land after learning the interchange would be completed and is now constructing a large building in Galway.

Loveless acknowledged that traffic flow will be interrupted for the next two construction seasons but said that's not unusual for such large projects.

"Between us and the contractor we will look at it from an operational perspective to ensure that traffic flows through the area," he said.

