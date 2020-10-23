Bursting with colour: See the beauty in our audience photo gallery

There was an autumn vibe at Quidi Vidi early last week, captured in this shot by Moe Cheshire. (Submitted by Moe Cheshire)

Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year, bursting with colour as the leaves shift colours — even from one day to the next — and the seasons change.

We've received some great shots of autumn in Newfoundland, along with plenty of other great submissions. Have a look at this week's audience gallery, and scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.

Michael Kennedy took a trip out to Aunt Jessie's house in Hibb's Hole on the Port de Grave Peninsula. (Submitted by Michael Kennedy)

Michelle Peach got this great look at a sunset in the town of Terra Nova last week. Great shot! (Submitted by Michelle Peach)

Looks like the humans aren't the only ones enjoying the fall weather! Linus, Dexter, Jamie, & Teddy Bear taking a break on their hike with owner Cheryl Hong. (Submitted by Cheryl Hong)

Colin Manners got this great shot on a walk through Rotary Sunshine Park in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. (Submitted by Colin Manners)

A morning sky at YYT, a.k.a., St. John's International Airport, courtesy of Gina White. Thanks so much for sending this in! (Submitted by Gina Walsh)

Eugene Howell caught this great sunset on Cummins Pond in Northern Bay, in Conception Bay North. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Julie Baggs writes, 'The views you can find just minutes away from Burgeo! A spectacular seastack.' (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Connie Boland captured this great shot at Bartlett's Point, Corner Brook. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Amy Montague woke up to a crisp sunrise and a blanket of snow last week. A great shot, but surely we could all go a little bit longer before seeing the white stuff! (Submitted by Amy Montague)

JoAnne Soper-Cook took this photo during a morning walk on the Waterford River. She points out how pretty the trees look this time of year, and we couldn't agree more! (Submitted by JoAnne Soper-Cook)

Donald Rowe writes, 'The sky was clear with no clouds except for a slight bank of fog that had crept in from the offshore. First time we’d ever seen a rainbow formed in fog.' (Submitted by Donald Rowe)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. We always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may cannot respond to everyone.