Keeping it chill: Autumn sunshine and wonderful views in our audience gallery

The sun breaks through the clouds over the historic Conception Bay town of Brigus. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

There's a nip in the air, and fall colours — hey there, browns, oranges and reds — are popping up everywhere.

Fall is a great time for comfort food, getting cosy and brisk walks outside. Our readers have been generous with their experiences, as evidenced in our latest audience gallery. [Want to take part? Scroll down for instructions.]

There was a true 'chill' vibe by Grassy Pond, outside La Manche Provincial Park. (Submitted by Joe Scarangella)

It may be October, but the weather lately has been warm enough to dip your toes. Or paws! Steven George Lockyer shared this photo from the Burin Peninsula. (Submitted by Steven George Lockyer)

Fall sure has come to Corner Brook! (Submitted by Francis Hull)

Sandbanks Provincial Park is famous for summer fun ... but it's beautiful in all the seasons, too. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

A crisp morning as the sun warms the air; the view is from the wharf in Harbour Grace. (Submitted by Gail Downing)

Fog was hanging in the air in Clarenville when Gordon Wheaton captured this shot. (Submitted by Gordon Wheaton)

'Beautiful spot for a paddle,' writes Jo-Ann Tremblett, who shared this photo from Sandy Point and Jumpers Brook. (Submitted by Jo-Ann Tremblett)

