Fall colours in full bloom: Check out our latest audience photo gallery

The move into fall leads to some great colours! Mark Gray captured this great shot in Birchy Cove last week. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

The leaves on the trees are starting to change, and the great photos continue to pile in!

Check out this week's gallery of photos from across Newfoundland and Labrador, and scroll to the bottom to find out how you can get involved!

A great shot of wonderful fall sunset in Conception Bay South. Thanks to Jim Stanton for the photo! (Submitted by Jim Stanton)

The rain isn't all bad, it allows for a great rainbow! Thanks to Suzelle Lavallée for sending this in after she caught the rainbow at Confederation Building. (Submitted by Suzelle Lavallée)

Lisa Lowe writes, 'This picture was taken along the Manuels River walking trail. You can see a touch of fall in the air. Perhaps my favourite place to walk.' (Submitted by Lisa Lowe)

Colin Lane got to see this photo of a great sunrise the other day, and writes, 'Just like the song. This must be just like living in Paradise.' (Submitted by Colin Lane)

A quiet night at Forest Pond, in the Goulds area of St. John's. Thanks to Darlene Sullivan for sending in this nice shot! (Submitted by Darlene Sullivan)

Michael Kennedy got this shot while walking the Waterford Valley trail. Beautiful! (Submitted by Michael Kennedy)

This is defintely a great way to show off some colour! Stephen Zeifman took this shot while walking in Tors Cove. (Submitted by Stephen Zeifman)

Joey Deveau had some visitors on the water when he submitted this photo last week! (Submitted by Joey Deveau)

Kathy Ann Savoury captured this great shot in Wreckhouse. Look at those clouds! (Submitted by Kathy Ann Savoury)

June Troke took this photo bicycling between Manuals River and Lance Cove. Bonus October points for the pumpkin field in the background! (Submitted by June Troke)

The great sunsets continue this fall! Debbie Driscoll got this shot at Three Island Pond in Paradise. (Submitted by Debbie Driscoll)

