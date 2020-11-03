Take a trip across N.L. in our latest audience photo gallery
Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! nlphotos@cbc.ca
Social Sharing
We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
Staycations have been a common theme of 2020, so we thought we'd make a theme of it in this photo gallery, as the fall rolls on. One benefit: you don't even have to leave your home.
Start your week off with photos from all across the province in our latest audience gallery, with photos from St. John's to Goose Bay and everywhere in between. And don't forget to scroll down to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may cannot respond to everyone.