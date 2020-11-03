Take a trip across N.L. in our latest audience photo gallery

Barry Langdon captured this great shot of Cape Bonavista earlier this week. We truly live in a beautiful place! (Submitted by Barry Langdon)

Staycations have been a common theme of 2020, so we thought we'd make a theme of it in this photo gallery, as the fall rolls on. One benefit: you don't even have to leave your home.

Start your week off with photos from all across the province in our latest audience gallery, with photos from St. John's to Goose Bay and everywhere in between. And don't forget to scroll down to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

Chris Street caught these boats docked in Brigus on a calm autumn day last week. (Submitted by Chris Street)

Eugene Howell got this incredible shot of a ice pan off Northern Bay, Conception Bay, noting it must have slid directly off the land with the amount of gravel on top. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Wyman Jacque was treated to this great sunrise near his cabin just outside Happy Valley-Goose Bay last week. (Submitted by Wyman Jacque)

Connie Boland captured this great autumn shot while walking the Corner Brook Stream trail in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Wayne Morgan watched the first moonrise of November in Port de Grave, sharing this photo last week. (Submitted by Wayne Morgan)

Dan Coffey caught this holy looking sunlight at — of all places — Angel's Cove on the Avalon peninsula! (Submitted by Dan Coffey)

Moe Cheshire writes, 'When I was hiking at Signal Hill, I found this singing tree. They were blended in the autumn colours, but I could find them ... because they were singing loud!" She counted at least 24 birds singing on the tree. (Submitted by Moe Cheshire)

Another shot of the moon in Port de Grave, this time surrounded by clouds, from William Toope! (Submitted by William Toope)

April Kennedy got up close with these sea urchins washed ashore in Bay Bulls. (Submitted by April Kennedy)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may cannot respond to everyone.