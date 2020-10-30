Spooky shots and splendid views: Check out our latest audience photo gallery

Eugene Howell writes, 'High winds creating surf pounding the rugged Northern Bay coastline, contrasted by the ominous sky.' Great shot! (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Welcome to November! It may be getting cooler — why, it's even snowing in some places — but that isn't stopping people from getting out and taking some great photographs.

Start your week off with our audience photo gallery, and scroll down to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

Pink skies at Pippy Park! Jeff Vaters got this great shot on Admirals Green Golf Course earlier this week. (Submitted by Jeff Vaters)

There were lots of great costumes at MUN's Halloween Howl at the Botanical Gardens, including this schnauzer getting in the holiday spirit! (Submitted by Neville Webb)

Looks like Maxwell Cranford found the end of the rainbow in Whitbourne! If you need someone to split the pot of gold with, let us know... (Submitted by Maxwell Cranford)

Noel Murphy is keeping things spooky, finding these spider webs highlighted in the misty rain. (Submitted by Noel Murphy)

A great shot overlooking the capital city. Thanks so much to Bea Courtney for sending this in. (Submitted by Bea Courtney)

Brian Berger watched the running water on a recent trip to Margaret Bowater Park in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Brian Berger)

Anne Tibbo woke up to an early coating of snow in Bonne Bay Pond near Cormack earlier this week. Nice shot! (Submitted by Anne Tibbo)

Romel Maligaya got this great shot of the oil rig Transocean Barents in Bay Bulls. (Submitted by Romel Maligaya)

Jessica Crotty writes, 'Sou'West Pond (between Greenspond and New-Wes-Valley) of The Sturge's Boat in front of their cabin while we were on our staycation...Good for the soul.' (Submitted by Jessica Crotty)

Jagdeep Sandhu caught this great shot of a fellow hiker admiring the waves at Middle Cove Beach a few days ago. (Submitted by Jagdeep Sandhu)

Gabriel Ryan enjoyed a calm down on the water at Robert's Arm earlier this week. Lots of great fall colours in this shot! (Submitted by Gabriel Ryan)

