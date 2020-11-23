Winter fun begins in our latest audience photo gallery

What better to do on a cold day then some ice skating? Scott Pike captured this great shot of winter fun on Birch Island Creek in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Scott Pike)

We're nearing the end of November, which means the beginning of winter weather across the province.

While some might not be ready for the white stuff just yet, it definitely makes for some beautiful photos. Check them out in our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll down to see how you can send in a photo of your own.

Josephine Billard got this great photo off Sugar Loaf Path on the East Coast Trail, arriving at the lookout over Quidi Vidi. (Submitted by Josephine Billard)

Greg Horner got a visit from this eagle in Conception Bay, who stood still just long enough for this photo to be taken. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Francis Hull is enjoying the winter weather on the west coast of Newfoundland, snagging this great shot in Corner Brook. (Submitted by Francis Hull)

Mark Gray captured these incredible clouds at Cape Bonavista earlier this week. Wow! (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Ellen MacPherson got to enjoy a peaceful walk on the Manuels River earlier this week. Look at how calm that water is! (Submitted by Ellen MacPherson)

A striking sunset with a splash captured off the Strait of Belle Isle by Norman Bull. (Submitted by Norman Bull)

Taken Nov. 15 at Tippings Pond in Massey Drive, what Jennifer Brenton calls 'the most beautiful place on earth.' (Submitted by Jennifer Brenton)

Paul West got this great photo in his travels to Goose River in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Paul West)

Regular photo contributor Eugene Howell brings us this great photo of the early morning sky over Northern Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

A lovely shot of Cape Spear, captured by Bill Blackmore. (Submitted by Bill Blackmore)

'A Large Day in Bay Roberts.' (Submitted by Don Andrews)

The wintry shots continue with this great photo sent in by David Brophy, taken on Gander Lake. (Submitted by David Brophy)

Roslynn Hopkins had some visitors on a trip to Gorge Park in Grand Falls-Windsor. (Submitted by Roslynn Hopkins)

