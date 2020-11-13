Moody skies and a last gasp of fall: Here's the latest audience photo gallery

Hello, mid-November. Halloween's a distant memory and we're already thinking about the holidays.

Here's a glimpse of the last of the golden leaves — and even a glimmer of what's to come.

Don't forget to scroll down to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

The nettles on these juniper trees near Birchy Bay have all yellowed, Lorne Hiscock writes. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock )

Fall fighting with winter in St. John's. (Submitted by Stuart Reid)

A late fall scene in Brigus. (Submitted by Gary Mitchell)

Take a stroll along the windy shoreline in Dildo. There's more to the town than its famous mayor! (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

Moe Cheshire's daughter plays in the leaves, a bit of 'leftover autumn,' at Victoria Park in St. John's. (Submitted by Moe Cheshire)

Victoria says her dad, Carl, took this shot of an oil tanker on Lake Melville from their backyard in North West River. She notes the Mealy Mountains are putting on a show in the background! (Submitted by Victoria McLean)

Forget vibrant foliage. Deer Lake saw its first snow of the winter, and Marie Young captured the coziest place she knows: Gramma Jean's Cottage. (Submitted by Marie Young)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may cannot respond to everyone.