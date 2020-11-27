Making the most of the light that's left: Relax with our audience gallery
We're nearing the end of November, which means the beginning of winter weather across the province.
While some might not be ready for the white stuff just yet, it definitely makes for some beautiful photos. Check them out in our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll down to see how you can send in a photo of your own.
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may cannot respond to everyone.