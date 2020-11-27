Making the most of the light that's left: Relax with our audience gallery

Too late to kayak? Not when the weather — and the skies — are this beautiful. Vanessa Budgell shared this photo from Triton Harbour. (Submitted by Vanessa Budgell)

We're nearing the end of November, which means the beginning of winter weather across the province.

While some might not be ready for the white stuff just yet, it definitely makes for some beautiful photos. Check them out in our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll down to see how you can send in a photo of your own.

Earlier this fall, Alick Tsui captured this stunning photo of the waves in Witless Bay. Pretty dramatic! (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

An aerial view many of us do not get to see: the George River in Labrador. (Submitted by Alfreda Penney )

Eugene Howell comments, 'Fresh kelp being driven up onto the rocks from big ocean surf pounding the coast at Northern Bay Sands with beautiful natural light highlighting the ocean surf.' (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Brenda Pinhorn was struck by the unusual clouds that hovered over Brigus Junction one day. Thanks for sharing! (Submitted by Brenda Coombs)

The evening lights of downtown St. John's, as seen from the Signal Hill Visitors Centre. (Submitted by Gene Herzberg)

A nice day for ducks! Lisa Bolt shared this photo from Terrenceville. (Submitted by Lisa Bolt )

