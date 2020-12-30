Surf into a new year with our latest audience gallery

A beautiful moment on Cummins’ Pond in Northern Bay. Eugene Howell said the area had almost a summer feel with the lack of snow. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Welcome to 2021!

As a new year begins, we start our audience photo galleries with some beautiful shots from the end of 2020. We saw photos from all across the province this week, from summer-like scenes on the island to a winter wonderland in Labrador.

Kick back and enjoy our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to find out how you can submit a photo of your own.

Definitely not a sight we're used to seeing in early winter, but we have surfers in Witless Bay! (Submitted by Jim Walsh)

Gillian Pridham shared this fantastic Boxing Day rainbow on the Manuels River trail. (Submitted by Gillian Pridham)

A wonderful winter scene in Labrador West, captured by Brittany Herritt. (Submitted by Brittany Herritt)

Pat Thompson writes: 'I found this fellow hanging out along the shoreline, grabbing the day's last light and socially distancing from the other ducks.' (Submitted by Pat Thompson)

A great shot of the star on Signal Hill, illuminating St. John's harbour on a cold night over the holidays. (Submitted by Steve Wight)

Isabelle Bauge captured this photo of melting ice while on a walk in Deer Lake. 'No white Christmas here!' she wrote. (Submitted by Isabelle Bauge)

Denna Marsden Newman is taking advantage of the warmer temperatures, getting out for a December kayak trip in Deer Lake. (Submitted by Denna Marsden Newman)

A beautiful, frozen night in Nain. Thanks to Deirdre Kohlmeister for this great shot! (Submitted by Deirdre Kohlmeister)

Kathy Savoury captured these crashing waves at Rose Blanche. Beautiful! (Submitted by Kathy Savoury)

