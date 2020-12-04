Get an early boost of Christmas spirit in our latest audience photo gallery

Christmas may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean we can't make memories! Eleven-month-old Elizabeth Boland got to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus a few days ago. (Submitted by Sarah Parsons)

Our first photo gallery of December! It's just under three weeks until the big day, but that isn't stopping people from getting into the Christmas spirit.

There are festive shots and much more in our latest audience gallery, and don't forget to scroll down to the bottom to find out how you can send in a picture of your own.

Danielle Coughlan got this great harbour photo from Quidi Vidi Brewery in St. John's. (Submitted by Danielle Coughlan)

A beautiful sunrise in Rigolet, captured by Kelly-Ann Blake earlier this week. (Submitted by Kelly-Ann Blake)

Port de Grave always gets creative at Christmas, and reflects the community's rich history in the fishery. William Toope says this tree is made up of over 450 lobster pots and floats. (Submitted by William Toope)

'A fall reflection from Bonavista Harbour,' writes Mark Gray. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Lisa Lowe writes "To be able to photograph Cabot Tower and the night sky in this light was well worth the cold fingers." The moon almost looks like the Christmas star don't you think? (Submitted by Lisa Lowe)

Leigh Chalker writes "Our evening stroll with the dog, as of late, continues to bring us to Confederation Building to enjoy the Festive lights." Great shot! (Submitted by Leigh Chalker)

Connie Boland captured these crashing waves on a snowy day at Trout River. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

A beautiful, moody fall sunset in Northern Bay, captured by Eugene Howell. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Margo B. Young isn't the only one enjoying the Christmas lights on her farm. Her horse, Spirit, is also getting in on the Christmas fun. (Submitted by Margo B. Young)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.