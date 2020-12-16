It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in our latest audience photo gallery
Have a photo you'd like us to see? Email us! Our address is nlphotos@cbc.ca.
We love seeing your photos! Email us at nlphotos@cbc.ca
The first major snowfall of the year last week is giving everything a Christmas feel, with people across the province getting festive in their photo submissions!
Enjoy some Christmas spirit in our latest audience photo gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.
