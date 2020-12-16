It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in our latest audience photo gallery

The Christmas lights at Port de Grave always make for a great photo! Thanks to David Hiscock for sending this in. (Submitted by David Hiscock)

The first major snowfall of the year last week is giving everything a Christmas feel, with people across the province getting festive in their photo submissions!

Enjoy some Christmas spirit in our latest audience photo gallery, and don't forget to scroll to the bottom to see how you can submit a photo of your own.

Win Higgins took this shot of Memorial Avenue in Grand Falls-Windsor after some snow earlier this week, calling it The Calm After the Storm. (Submitted by Win Higgins)

This wintry scene in Quidi Vidi was captured by Kim Ploughman. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

Gordon Watkins had this visitor come by in Paradise. Watkins says the bird drove a hard bargain and kept asking for peanuts. (Submitted by Gordon Watkins)

Lori Rideout shared her Christmas light display with us, writing, 'First snowfall always creates the most amazing picture.' Beautiful! (Submitted by Lori Rideout)

A stunning shot of the capital city from Signal Hill. Thanks so much to Jim Desautels for sending this to us! (Submitted by Jim Desautels)

Eugene Howell writes, 'The first snowfall in Eastern Newfoundland creates a postcard perfect scene in outport Newfoundland in the town of Northern Bay.' (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

Houses aren't the only thing that can be festive this time of year! Jeanann Biggin found this colourful shed in Port Saunders. (Submitted by Jeanann Biggin)

Qing Chen got this shot while enjoying a walk on the trails near Pippy Place on Dec. 13. (Submitted by Qing Chen)

Ronald O'Toole says he loves Christmas at Bowring Park, and took this picture to look like a painting. (Submitted by Ronald O'Toole)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.