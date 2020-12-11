Start your week off right with our latest audience photo gallery

A longer exposure turned into this striking image of Signal Hill, captured by Dale Brow. (Submitted by Dale Brow)

December has felt a lot different so far than in past years, with warmer temperatures giving our latest photo gallery an almost spring-like feel.

Start your week off with a trip across the province in our latest gallery

Julie Baggs sent us this great shot, writing that her border collie, Ollie, has been loving the calm days on the water. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Lorne Hiscock writes that this picture of an iceberg with a Christmas tree was taken a couple of years ago at Grow Head, Twillingate. 'Thought it was a great setting this time of year,' he says. (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

Mick Beresford got to enjoy this amazing sky during a sunset in Grand Falls-Windsor earlier this week. (Submitted by Mick Beresford)

Eugene Howell sent us this photo, capturing a stunning outport scene at Burnt Point in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

It's a wintery wonderland in Nain! Thanks so much to Wilson Michelin for sending in this great photo. (Submitted by Wilson Michelin)

Stephen Zeifman calls this photo Fire in the Western Sky, captured earlier this month in Port Rexton. (Submitted by Stephen Ziefman)

Mark Gray took this peaceful photo at the Harbour Quarters on the edge of Bonavista Harbour earlier this week. (Submitted by Mark Gray)

Linda Lane writes, 'As fog rolled in Botwood Harbour this week, a sun break revealed the reflection of Killick Island.' Beautiful! (Submitted by Linda Lane)

Ellen Turpin took this picture in her travels at Bowring Park, enjoying a warm December night in front of the lights. (Submitted by Ellen Turpin)

