In full bloom: Wonderful photos from across N.L. in our latest gallery

Charles Mather had visitor in his garden in late June. Charles writes, 'We have planted flowers to attract bees and bumble bees.' It's working! (Submitted by Charles Mather)

You can practically taste summer in the photos in this week's audience gallery.

We take you up close and personal to a bee going about its business (buzz-iness, maybe?), escort you to an iconic view in Gros Morne National Park, and — in this, the summer of staycations — introduce you to some vistas that maybe you have not seen before.

Want to get involve in our regular gallery? Scroll to the bottom for directions.

Dan Rumbolt snapped this photo while 'returning home after a fine evening paddle in Little Bay Islands.' (Submitted by Dan Rumbolt)

'This little guy showed up in my backyard at Sandy Cove while I was trimming some long grass,' writes Francis Matchim. (Submitted by Francis Matchim)

A gorgeous summer sunset sent in by Tom Eagan. (Submitted by Tom Eagan)

Nothing like lupins for bursts of summer colour! (Submitted by Sandra Sneyd)

Chad Oldford shared this photo of Rushy Pond Brook, as seen from the bridge joining the front and back nines of the Grand Falls Golf Club. (Submitted by Chad Oldford)

'The inshore fishing season is coming to a close and fishers are stacking their lobster traps and crab traps at wharfside and alongside their fishing sheds,' writes Neville Webb about this image captured in Bauline. (Submitted by Neville Webb)

Aimee Doiron captured the beautiful landscape near Western Brook Pond in Gros Morne National Park. (Submitted by Aimee Doiron)

