In full bloom: Wonderful photos from across N.L. in our latest gallery
We'd love to see a favourite photo! Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
You can practically taste summer in the photos in this week's audience gallery.
We take you up close and personal to a bee going about its business (buzz-iness, maybe?), escort you to an iconic view in Gros Morne National Park, and — in this, the summer of staycations — introduce you to some vistas that maybe you have not seen before.
Want to get involve in our regular gallery? Scroll to the bottom for directions.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.
Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may not be able to respond to everyone.