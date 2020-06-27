Keeping an eye on summer: Enjoy our latest audience gallery

Anne Madden comments, 'I came across this young eagle early one morning while I hiked the east coast trail! I don't know who was more startled, me or the eagle!' (Submitted by Anne Madden)

The weather is warmer, the skies are lively, and the land around us is teeming with life.

We have some wonderful photos to share with you in our latest audience gallery. If you'd like to take part, scroll to the bottom for directions.

'No filter required,' says Deanna Hardy, of this spectacular sunset over Isle aux Morts. (Submitted by Deanna Hardy)

'The fog finally cleared off!' says Julie Baggs, of this photo of Sandbanks Provincial Park, near Burgeo. A beautiful spot. (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

Moe Cheshire tells us of this photo from Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's, 'We met this beautiful mama duckie with those fluffy lovable ducklings. One of ducklings were really mischievous ...He was giving his mom trouble!" Kids, right? (Submitted by Moe Cheshire)

A beautiful time to be kayaking on Shabogamo Lake near Labrador City. (Submitted by Mark Pritchett)

Look at those skies! Brenda Lockyer shared this photo taken at Twin Rivers Golf Course in Port Blandford. (Submitted by Brenda Lockyer )

A sunset over Labrador City ... particularly the rail tracks near the border with Fermont, Que. (Submitted by Jackie Lushman)

Margo Young comments, 'My beautiful girl Spirit, best kind of Spirit friend to have.' Lovely! (Submitted by Margo Young)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

