Keeping an eye on summer: Enjoy our latest audience gallery
We'd love to see a favourite photo! Email nlphotos@cbc.ca
CBC News ·
The weather is warmer, the skies are lively, and the land around us is teeming with life.
We have some wonderful photos to share with you in our latest audience gallery. If you'd like to take part, scroll to the bottom for directions.
Have a photo you'd like to share?
Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!
We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.