Drenched in colour: Enjoy our latest audience gallery

'Beautiful morning on the water,' says Julie Baggs, who shared this photo from Burgeo. She added: 'Just like da glass, my dear!' (Submitted by Julie Baggs)

The weather is warmer, the skies are lively, and the land around us is teeming with life.

We have some wonderful photos to share with you in our latest audience gallery. If you'd like to take part, scroll to the bottom for directions.

A few mornings ago, Lorne Hiscock captured this stunning sunrise between Lewisporte and Embree. 'I think it is just a super photo,' Lorne commented, and we have to agree! (Submitted by Lorne Hiscock)

Mike Bon got a close view of two young moose along the Holyrood Access Road. (Submitted by Mike Bon)

Corina Norris Reid was delighted to watch her grandchildren looking for little fish in Turks Cove, Trinity Bay. (Submitted by Corina Norris Reid )

That's a string of driftwood that Marilyn Crotty has on her deck in Dildo, Trinity Bay — all the better to appreciate a great evening. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty )

'Great day on the pond,' said Todd Goulding, sharing this photo with brilliant blue skies over Charles Brook, near Botwood. (Submitted by Todd Goulding)

Nothing like a sunset like this. A view from Southern Lake, Leading Tickles. (Submitted by Barry Brent )

Neville Webb comments: 'Like a wispy bridal veil, Atlantic mist shrouds the tops of the steep cliffs at Logy Bay.' (Submitted by Neville Webb )

Wade Janes stopped by Gander Lake one recent evening, and found this remarkable sunset. (Submitted by Wade Janes)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

