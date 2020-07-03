Summer rolls out the colour: Enjoy our newest audience gallery

"A beautiful way to end the day,' says Margo B. Young of this photo, taken one evening between Lethbridge and Brooklyn, N.L. (Submitted by Margo B. Young)

A sunset here, a sunrise there, a family outing involving some feathered friends … our latest audience photo gallery has it all.

The longer days and rich colours are inspiring, aren't they? Enjoy these photos from across Newfoundland and Labrador, and come back later in the week: we'll be updating the gallery with more shots.

If you'd like to take part, scroll to the bottom for directions.

Moe Cheshire was taking photos in Bauline when 'this cute family showed up in the frame.' A lovely surprise. (Submitted by Moe Cheshire)

Eugene Howell comments, 'The lighthouse on the rugged barren windswept landscape at Western Bay here in Conception Bay North contrasted by the beautiful summer clouds.' (Submitted by Eugene Howell)

You may not notice it at first, but the morning mist is lovely in this photo shared from Wabush. (Submiited by Dwayne Head)

Oliver Whitten comments, 'Great horned owl mama keeping a close eye on her young one.' (Submitted by Oliver Whitten)

Do you have a favourite place to go for a swim? Bill Blackmore shared this spot in Trinity East. (Submitted by Bill Blackmore )

'The lupins on the other side of my fence are so beautiful,' says Charlene Eddy, who shared this photo from Clarenville. (Submitted by Charlene Eddy )

A beauty of a day to go beachcombing, in Admiral's Beach. (Submitted by Susan Comerford)

Sunrise over the Terra Nova River at the E.S. Spencer bridge, a little east of the Glovertown exit. (Submitted by Wade Janes)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit.

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we may not be able to respond to everyone.

