Brett Gallant to leave Brad Gushue's team at end of curling season

Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday.

In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team.

"I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement.

Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff Walker have won four Brier championships, a world championship, an Olympic bronze medal and 11 Grand Slam titles.

Gallant will remain with Gushue's rink through the upcoming world championships in Las Vegas next month, as well as two other tournaments in April and May.

However, his departure after 10 years leaves Gushue looking for a new player while there is a churn in Canadian men's curling. Teams from Alberta skipped by Kevin Koe and Brendan Bottcher have already announced they'll be separating.

And after Mark Nichols's COVID-19 diagnosis left Team Gushue fighting for a Brier title a player short, the team has also announced E.J. Harnden will serve as alternate at the world championships. Harnden throws second stones with Northern Ontario's Team Brad Jacobs.

