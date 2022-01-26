Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

WATCH: Mother of immunocompromised N.L. girl pleads with people to follow pandemic protocols

Staci Gale's daughter is battling cancer.

Staci Gale's daughter is battling cancer

CBC News ·

Mother of immunocompromised N.L. girl pleads with people to follow pandemic protocols

6 hours ago
Duration 1:26
Staci Gale understands COVID-19 restrictions are tiring, but her daughter is battling cancer, and her family can't let their guard down. 1:26

One St. John's mother is making a public plea for people to stick to their Tight 10 and follow all other pandemic protocols — not just for themselves and their own family, but for immunocompromised people like her young daughter.

Staci Gale said she understands COVID-19 restrictions can be tiring, but with a daughter battling cancer, her family doesn't have the luxury of letting their guards down.

Watch her story in the video above.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now