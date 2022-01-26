WATCH: Mother of immunocompromised N.L. girl pleads with people to follow pandemic protocols

One St. John's mother is making a public plea for people to stick to their Tight 10 and follow all other pandemic protocols — not just for themselves and their own family, but for immunocompromised people like her young daughter.

Staci Gale said she understands COVID-19 restrictions can be tiring, but with a daughter battling cancer, her family doesn't have the luxury of letting their guards down.

Watch her story in the video above.

