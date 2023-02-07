Meet Grand Falls-Windsor's Gail Trites, who has a true love for all things outdoors

Gail Trites has been on so many outdoor adventures through her 55 years, she tells me, that she sometimes feels she's "been on Earth twice."

She embraces every single outing, be it a weeklong camping trip or a 45-minute rip on her BRP Renegade 900 snowmobile. And whether this Grand Falls-Windsor woman realizes it or not, she shares and promotes this love of all things outdoors through her smiles and enthusiasm.

In virtually all of her social media posts, images of pure happiness jump off the screen. That's what caught my attention over the last few years and what prompted me recently to contact Gail for an interview.

"God love 'er," I said to myself. "She's always smiling. Is there anybody out there who enjoys the outdoors as much as this lady? She's gotta be one of those people who lights up a room. She's gotta be! I'd love to meet her some day."

We finally got the opportunity to speak face to face briefly in St. John's in November, and then we continued our conversations through Facebook chats.

Time for a picture on the trails. (Submitted by Gord Follett)

"What can I say; I love everything nature has to offer," she says. "Hiking, snowmobiling, riding my side-by-side, fishing, kayaking, snow shoeing, berry picking, cutting wood, even sliding with the kids and backyard fires… it's the best therapy in the world."

Two years ago she bought a 24-foot travel trailer, which allows her to spend even more time in the great outdoors.

"I love camping and I'm hoping this summer to get to a few different provincial parks on our beautiful island."

And she'll continue taking plenty of photos in her travels as well.

"Our scenery is beautiful and very peaceful. I love all the seasons, but the colours of fall is my favourite. You get the very best photos from trips in the woods; you can't see breathtaking scenery from the TCH."

Cod fishing in Toogood Arm, near Twillingate. (Submitted by Gord Follett)

Family and friends, she said, are at the top of her "values" list.

"I don't have kids of my own, but lots of nephews and nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews that I adore as if they were my own children. I'm very close with my family... And going on adventures with my friends, whether it's Ski-Doo ride, side-by-side or in the truck for a road trip… these are my favourite activities in the outdoors."

And if family in New Brunswick is looking for an extra hand collecting sap and making maple cream butter and taffy, not a problem; Gail is on her way.

As much as she enjoys having good ol' fashioned fun and laughing, there's also a serious side to this happy-go-lucky lady — namely, her job as a licensed practical nurses in the operating room at the hospital in her hometown. She's been with Central Health for 26 years, 21 of them as a right-hand woman to the surgeons, a position in which she takes great pride.

Close friend and co-worker Nicole Skinner, who has joined Gail on a number of outdoor adventures, describes her as being "full of life."

"Gail is such a joy to be around," Nicole says. "She's a real family person, and there's nothing in the world she wouldn't do for family and friends."

Taking her great-nephew Justin for a ride in the Can-Am Commander four-seater side-by-side. (Submitted by Gord Follett)

Nicole recalls a time when she had just started working with Central Health and was feeling down. She didn't know this lady Trites very well back then, but that didn't stop Gail from offering help.

"Gail borrowed her nephew's kayak, threw it in the back of her truck and says, 'OK, let's me and you go kayaking.' And we did! That's the type of person she is.… Not very many people enjoy the outdoors more than Gail does. My husband loves it as well and they hit it off pretty good. We have three sons and Gail is like family to them … to all of us. She's very easy to love."

In winding up our interview, I asked Gail how she manages to continually be so motivated, so happy and drawn to the outdoors.

"Life slips by so fast," she said, "so you have to enjoy every day to the fullest. Find good and positive every day of your life. Love what you do, do what you love."

