St. John's high school student wins prestigious scholarship and a year in B.C.

Gabriel Moyse-Vaandering is heading to British Columbia to attend Pearson College. (Louise Moyes/Facebook)

Gabriel Moyse-Vaandering of St. John's will be trading one coast for another this school year.

He's the latest recipient of the prestigious Lester B. Pearson scholarship, which means he won't be returning to high school at Holy Heart of Mary.

Instead, he'll enrol at Pearson College of the United World Colleges (UWC) movement in Victoria.

"I found out about the scholarship on Boxing Day, actually," Moyse-Vaandering told CBC News on Monday.

"Initially it was a bit of shock and, of course, excitement. To be moving away before high school is over, it was a bit tough on some of my family members thinking that I'll be leaving now a year early instead of going off to university next year."

UWC schools are a global movement aimed at inspiring students to focus their talent and energy on social change. The movement has 18 schools and colleges on four continents.

Alice Ferguson O'Brien, also of St. John's, is a past winner of the scholarship.

She said the small school is home to 200 students from over 100 different countries.

"It's a super close-knit community and there's a huge focus on peace and sustainability, which is part of the mission," she said.

"So [it's about] coming together from all around the world and looking to find peaceful, sustainable solutions to big world problems but also small conflicts within the community."

Pearson College is located in Victoria. (Pearson College)

The extracurricular activities will also look a little bit different for Moyse-Vaandering.

O'Brien said experiential learning is a major part of the programming, which included canoeing, kayaking, hiking, scuba diving and creative arts.

"You're living with people from all over the world. So that, I think, is just a huge experience for growth," she said.

Moyse-Vaandering said O'Brien actually pushed him toward applying for the scholarship.

Her first-hand experience helped form his decision.

"Hearing everything from Alice, I just had to apply, just try," he said.

"I'm hoping to take political science at Pearson, along with marine biology, which is a very interesting course."

LISTEN | Gabriel Moyse-Vaandering and Alice Ferguson O'Brien speak with The St. John's Morning Show: St John's Morning Show 8:17 A St. John's high school student will head to BC after being awarded a prestigious scholarship Gabriel Moyse-Vaandering recently won the Lester B. Pearson scholarship. This means instead of heading back to Holy Heart of Mary High School, he'll be heading to Pearson College in Victoria, BC, where he'll join the "United World Colleges movement." He joined us in studio along with past Lester B. Pearson scholarship recipient Alice Ferguson O'Brien.

Moyse-Vaandering leaves for his new school in August.

The school year for Pearson College starts Aug. 20.

"It's a little early but school also ends a little earlier," he said.

"Really, this scholarship is something that anybody across the province should try to apply for, because even if you don't get in you get the experience of writing those questions out and learning something about yourself."

