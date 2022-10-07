Cost of furnace oil forcing some to move out of their homes, says Fogo Island mayor

Fogo Island mayor Andrew Shea says he knows three people who have already moved out of their homes and into seniors apartments due to the rising cost of furnace oil. (Submitted by Andrew Shea)

As the cost of furnace oil continues to rise, the mayor of a small island town off Newfoundland's coast says residents are moving out of their homes because they can't afford to keep them warm.

"It's not feasible," said Shea. "It's just putting a big strain on a lot of people."

The price of gas and other fuels, including furnace oil, rose Friday in an unscheduled adjustment by the Public Utilities Board.

The maximum price of gas increased by 9.3 cents per litre, while furnace oil rose by 14.82 cents. Customers in Fogo Island now pay around $1.80 cents per litre for furnace oil, while those on the Avalon Peninsula pay between $1.73 and a $1.78 per litre.

Duane LeGrow and his daughter, Kadence LeGrow. Duane is a town councillor and fisherman in Rencontre East. He says he isn't driving as often to his hometown of St. John's because of the rising cost of gas. (Submitted by Duane LeGrow)

Shea says he knows three elderly citizens who have already moved out of their homes and into seniors' apartments because the rent is cheaper and they won't have to deal with the cost of furnace oil.

As temperatures drop, he expects more will make the same decision.

"We haven't had a winter where the prices have been like this," he said. "The cold weather's going to be devastating. It's gonna be a very difficult winter for people."

It's stressful on everyone, says store owner

In Rencontre East, Gaultois and McCallum, the cost of unleaded, regular gasoline now sits at around $1.97 per litre, while customers on the Avalon Peninsula pay $1.82.

Duane LeGrow grew up in St. John's and lives in Rencontre East, where he met his wife. He'd usually drive to the city around once a month to go to Costco and visit family and friends, but he says that's no longer feasible.

"My personal trips have been drastically cut because I don't want to pay for the fuel going back and forth," said LeGrow, who's a member of the Rencontre East town council.

Grace Hardy is the owner of Judy's General, a convenience store in Rencontre East. She says the rising cost of living in the province has been stressful for everyone. (Submitted by Duane LeGrow)

LeGrow, a lobster fisherman, says the rising cost of gas means, in some cases, less money is ending up in fishermen's pockets. ATVs are the main mode of transportation in the town, and LeGrow says keeping them filled with gas is also putting a strain on people's bank accounts.

"It's something you have to use," he said. "Everybody complains about the cost of gas but I mean, what can you do about it? It's a necessity."

LeGrow's mother-in-law, Grace Hardy, owns a convenience store in the town. Products have to travel by ferry and ATV before arriving at her store, Judy's General, which is costing her far more. This means she also has to increase the prices of her produce.

"Well, [we're] just wondering where it's all going to end," she said. "It's very stressful I'd say on everybody."

