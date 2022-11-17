Andrew Furey calls criticism of Marco Group contract 'petty politics'

Premier Andrew Furey said criticism of a $40-million contract being awarded to the Marco Group is 'petty politics.' (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey on Thursday said criticism of a $40-million contract being awarded to a construction firm with ties to the provincial Liberal party is "ludicrous."

On Wednesday, the government announced Marco Group had won the contract to expand and redevelop the emergency department at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's.

Interim PC Leader David Brazil said the project does nothing to improve access to health care in the province, adding, "Another friendly Liberal company is getting $30 million more than what was originally budgeted."

Furey said Brazil was being disingenuous.

"I mean, that's just ludicrous... It's petty politics," said Furey at a news conference Thursday.

"If you look at contracts that are awarded around this province, people win the contracts based on a public tendering process."

In August, the government issued a public tender to improve and expand the emergency department at the Health Sciences Centre.

Marco Group was the low bidder among four companies vying for the project.

JMJ Holdings and Pomerleau Inc. bid around $41.4 and $41.2 million respectively, and Olympic Construction Ltd. bid around $44 million. Marco Group bid $40.5 million.

At Wednesday's news conference, Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless said the company will be leading a $40.5-million project that will see major work done to overhaul the space.

Marco Group CEO Chris Hickman donated to Andrew Furey's leadership campaign in 2020. Marco Group also donated to the Liberal party during the 2021 election, and to the campaigns of both Loveless and John Abbott, currently the minister of children, seniors and social development.

The company did not donate to either the NDP or the PC Party, or their candidates, during the 2021 election.

"I'll hope the people of the province would think that as a former minister who was responsible for awarding tenders for ferries that don't fit, would know that the public tender process is beyond the influence of ministers," said Furey, referring to Brazil's work with the 2013 Bell Island ferries.

An auditor general report released in 2021 found the provincial government mismanaged its project to obtain two new provincial ferries, the MV Veteran and MV Legionnaire, in 2013. The report raised concerns about the Department of Transportation's management of procuring the ferries, including problems with a lack of training, oversight during sea trials and concerns during construction.

The emergency room at the Health Sciences Centre has been overwhelmed due to a shortage of health-care workers in the province. Furey says the current emergency department is outdated and needs to be replaced.

