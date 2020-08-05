Andrew Furey to be sworn in as premier on Aug. 19
Premier-designate Andrew Furey will officially be sworn in on Aug. 19, making him the 14th premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Furey will be sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote at Government House in St. John's
Furey will be sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote at a ceremony to be held at Government House in St. John's.
Furey's first cabinet will also be sworn in at the same time.
A government news release says further details will be provided in the coming days.
Furey won the provincial Liberal leadership race Monday evening, beating leadership hopeful and long time civil servant John Abbott 26,443 points to 13,557 points.
