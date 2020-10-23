Premier casts doubt on political future of Perry Trimper, after 'troubling' homelessness comments

Premier Andrew Furey says Liberal MHA Perry Trimper's comments about homeless people in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are troubling and inappropriate. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Premier Andrew Furey has cast uncertainty over the political future of Perry Trimper, saying Trimper is likely reconsidering his role as Liberal MHA for the district of Lake Melville.

Trimper is the party's confirmed candidate for the district, "but I'm sure he's reflecting upon it himself," Furey said to reporters Thursday.

Furey also called Trimper's recent comments toward homeless people in the town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay "troubling."

In an interview with CBC News on Tuesday, Trimper said people who are homeless are "choosing" a risky lifestyle, and putting themselves and the community at risk. Trimper was commenting on a recent incident caught on video in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, where a municipal enforcement officer arrested and handcuffed a homeless Inuk man, and then threw that man to the ground.

Trimper has since apologized for his comment, saying he regrets using the word.

Thursday marked Furey's first day sitting in the House of Assembly as an elected MHA, and in a scrum with reporters afterward, he said he had reviewed Trimper's comments and spoke with him.

"I found those comments troubling, and the language that was selected was inappropriate," said Furey.

"We had a long discussion about the complex nature of homelessness and the multi-layers that drive it, particularly in this instance with respect to intergenerational trauma."

MHA Perry Trimper apologized for his most recent comment. It's the second time concerns were raised over comments Trimper has made toward marginalized groups. (CBC)

When asked if there will be any consequences for Trimper — who a year ago accidentally left a voicemail for Innu Nation staffer Dominic Rich in which Trimper said the organization was playing the "race card" — Furey said with Trimper's apology, and after speaking to his colleagues, the incident will be left where it stands for now.

"But I'm still reflecting on the deep impact that language has," Furey said.

CBC News left messages for Trimper shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening requesting comment and to confirm if he will be running in the next general election. There has been no response.

On Wednesday, PC MHA Lela Evans, who represents the Torngat Mountains district, said an election will decide whether or not Trimper should continue in the House of Assembly.

When asked if she would vote for Trimper, Evans said, as a member of the PC party, no. As an Indigenous person, she said no.

"I've been advocating for the solution, so I wouldn't vote for him," she said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador