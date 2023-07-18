Furey confident in Muskrat Falls as project faces transmission setback

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says he has full confidence in Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro following news of transmission issues this week. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

Despite two recent setbacks to the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says he has "full confidence" in the project.

The multibillion-dollar project, which has been plagued with issues for years, is currently facing transmission problems. Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro told Radio-Canada on Monday that work is needed to stabilize 161 spans of the Labrador-Island Link (LIL) power line — which will take an estimated four years and cost an estimated $16 million.

Speaking at a news conference with his fellow Atlantic premiers on Tuesday, Furey told Radio-Canada that he's confident the project will be back on track soon.

"Whenever you hear of issues on that project, it's never fun and never pleasant. But the project is certainly moving in the right direction," Furey said.

Furey also said he has complete faith in Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro CEO Jennifer Williams and the teams working on the megaproject. He also said the project has made "incredible progress" in the past three years.

"These technical issues are being dealt with by engineers and by the team that's in place … but I do have full confidence in Ms. Williams and her team that they will resolve these issues in a timely fashion. And I believe she's said as much," he said.

"While the project remains on track right now with this potential hiccup, if you will, I do have full confidence."