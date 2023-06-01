'It will get done': N.L. premier stands firm on Bay du Nord support

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

One day after Equinor surprised government, industry, and everyone else by announcing the company was delaying moving forward with the high-profile Bay du Nord oil project, Newfoundland and Labrador's premier guaranteed the project will eventually happen.

"Make no mistake — this is valuable now, it will be valuable tomorrow and it will get done," said Premier Andrew Furey, speaking to a room filled with industry professionals on the final day of the Energy N.L. conference in St. John's.

Equinor dropped the industry-shaking news in the middle of the conference on Wednesday afternoon, citing "challenging market conditions" as the reason for the three-year delay.

"We've become accustomed to delays in major projects … and we will continue to work with Equinor," said Furey on Thursday.

But the premier also sent a strong message to oil companies about using market conditions as leverage over the province in royalties or other concessions.

"I work for you [the citizens of the province]," Furey said. "I don't work for any company."

Furey said he will continue to fight for the project and reiterated his government's support for the oil industry.

He said oil and gas will still be crucial for decades as the energy sector transitions and the increase in exploration is evidence of that.

The commitment comes at a time when scientists warn about the irreversible effects of climate change, and the need to stop extracting and burning fossil fuels.

'Not being shelved'

Tore Løseth, head of Equinor Canada, spoke at the conference on Thursday shortly before 11 a.m.

He told the room the speech he was delivering was not the one he wanted to have, or the one he had prepared "up until very recently."

"To announce the difficult news this week is incredibly tough but as soon as the decision was made we knew it was critical to be open and honest," Løseth said.

"This past year the project has seen a significant cost increase in many aspects of the development," Løseth said.

"This is largely driven by increased global inflation and cost growth in the supply industry nationally and internationally."

However, Løseth assured the room the project is not being shelved and there is desire from Equinor and British oil company BP to make it work.

"This is a bump in the road to what we still feel will be a successful project."

