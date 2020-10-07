N.L. Premier Andrew Furey wins byelection, seat in House of Assembly

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey has won the byelection in the Humber-Gros Morne district, securing a seat in the House of Assembly.

The official announcement was still pending Tuesday evening but, with all 45 polls reporting, Furey had 3,401 votes for the Liberals, followed by Progressive Conservative candidate Mike Goosney with 1,332.

Furey also defeated the NDP's Graham Downey-Sutton and Newfoundland and Labrador Alliance Leader Graydon Pelley — taking the seat which became available when former premier Dwight Ball resigned as MHA.

Polls closed at 8 p.m., local time, marking the conclusion of a high-profile campaign in which all four parties in the province fielded candidates, in its first election during the pandemic.

Moments after hearing the results, Furey took the podium alongside his family at campaign headquarters in Deer Lake. He spoke directly to his children, thanking them for their support throughout the campaign.

"I've been away a lot lately. I've missed the soccer practices, the hockey practices, the voice [lessons] and the homework. But I also know that you understand what this means to us and to the province. I'm doing this for you, and I couldn't do it without you," he said.

Furey also took the time to thank Ball, who helped him on the campaign trail.

"I have some big shoes to fill," he said.

Concluding his speech, Furey said the province's road to recovery, be it from economic challenges or those of the COVID-19 pandemic, is long. However, he said the province is headed in the right direction.

"Tonight, for a brief moment, we will celebrate," Furey said. "But tomorrow, the hard work begins again."