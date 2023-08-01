Furey's luxury fishing trip wasn't a conflict of interest, writes legislative standards commissioner

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey has repeatedly defended his 2021 trip to World Energy GH2 chairman John Risley's fishing lodge. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Premier Andrew Furey didn't enter into a conflict of interest or violate the House of Assembly code of conduct when he visited World Energy GH2 chairman John Risley's fishing lodge, according to a report from legislative standards commissioner Ann Chafe.

In an 11 page report released Tuesday, Chafe said there is "no evidence" Furey furthered his own private interests or those of his family through the trip.

"When the evidence is viewed objectively, I find no basis for a finding of conflict of interest, a violation of the code of conduct or applicable legislation," she wrote in her report.

Furey and his father — then-senator George Furey — traveled to Rifflin' Hitch Lodge, owned by Risley, in July 2021. The following April, the provincial government lifted its moratorium on wind energy, clearing the way for companies like World Energy GH2, which plans to set up a wind-powered hydrogen-ammonia plant on the Port au Port Peninsula.

The trip, first reported on by online publication AllNewfoundlandLabrador, triggered controversy in the House of Assembly, with Progressive Conservative and NDP members raising concerns about ethics and optics.

Furey, meanwhile, defended the trip, insisting he had "ethical walls" preventing any potential conflicts of interest.

In January, PC MHA Barry Petten asked Chafe to determine if an investigation into the trip was warranted.

"If Ms. Chafe comes back and says everything was fine then we'll live with that," he said at the time. "I just want answers. I just want this investigated properly."

In her report, Chafe said since he was elected, Furey took "proactive steps" to avoid a conflict of interest, and has a "conflict screen" to prevent exposure to issues which would create a conflict of interest.

"When an issue arises that may place Premier Furey in a conflict of interest, he recuses himself from the meeting, and this recusal is recorded," Chafe wrote. "This conduct is not only ethical but should be encouraged by all members when attempting to address potential conflicts."

Petten has also criticized the optics of the trip — but Chafe said those criticisms don't justify a full investigation.

"Mere subjective speculation is not enough to justify a formal inquiry into a matter, which, upon an objective assessment of the evidence, fails to demonstrate any wrongdoing," she wrote.

Fishing trip a 'personal gift' says Chafe

During question period in the House of Assembly last fall, PC members repeatedly asked Furey to table receipts proving he paid for the trip, something he refused to do.

Chafe wrote that she held a formal meeting with the premier, where Furey presented a receipt from the trip.

"According to Premier Furey, his wife paid for the fishing trip as a gift. There was no evidence that the trip was paid for by anyone associated with wind energy development. It was therefore a personal gift," Chafe wrote.

PC MHA Barry Petten asked Furey to table his receipts from the trip in the House of Assembly. (Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly)

In a statement, Furey said he was pleased the matter was resolved.

"As I have said on several occasions when asked about my personal vacation time, I am very grateful to have the opportunity to go fishing with my father – an activity we enjoyed for many years prior to holding this position and one I plan to continue engaging in during and after my time in office," he said.

Petten accepts findings — but renews call for provincial ethics commissioner

In an interview with CBC News, Petten said he accepts Chafe's findings — though doesn't necessarily agree with the whole report.

"The premier had every opportunity along the way to clarify this, provide answers. He never," he said.

Chafe urged caution in debates over similar matters in the future, and said members should be careful before seeking her opinion.

"Speculation, conjecture, and suspicion should not be readily used to impugn the character of a fellow member," she wrote.

Petten said he disagrees with Chafe's criticism.

"Obviously [Furey] provided enough clarity with Ms. Chafe, but he never provided clarity to us," he said. "So what were we just going to take him at his word and forget about it?"

Petten said he doesn't regret asking Chafe to review the situation, but reiterated his previous call for a provincial ethics commissioner.

Chafe declined an interview request.