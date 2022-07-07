Furey urges doctors to call him — directly — amid recruitment and retention crisis

Premier Andrew Furey is encouraging doctors to contact his office directly about working in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The premier of Newfoundland and Labrador is employing a unique strategy in his effort to recruit and retain doctors.

Amid what many are calling a health-care crisis across the province, which has seen numerous emergency departments close for extended periods of time in recent weeks, Andrew Furey spoke to members of the media on Wednesday, during the reshuffling of his cabinet, assuring Newfoundlanders and Labradorians that attaining physicians is one of the government's top priorities.

Longtime Health Minister John Haggie, who served in the role for nearly seven years, and education minister Tom Osborne, switched roles, a decision that Furey said was his alone.

Speaking of criticism of Haggie, who steered the province through the COVID-19 pandemic during his tenure, Furey pointed to challenges faced by the Health Department.

"There's criticisms everywhere across the country right now, with closing emergency departments, stress and strain on nurses, on doctors,'' said Furey. "Doctor recruitment issues. It's not unique to here. The criticisms are not unique to this minister. The criticisms are, in fact, levied against the Canadian health-care system."

Dr. Heather Cuddy wants to work in Trepassey, but says Eastern Health's offer was too inflexible. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

After news that Dr. Heather Cuddy, a physician who wanted to stay in Trepassey, felt she had no choice but to turn down a full-time position because Eastern Health was too inflexible, Furey took the opportunity to appeal to doctors near and far to consider the province.

"I'll put a plea out right now, said Furey.

"If there are any doctors out there right now who are in Newfoundland and Labrador who want to stay, or are elsewhere in Canada ... [or] around the world who want to come to Newfoundland and Labrador, reach out to my office directly. If you have issues, reach out directly to me. That's the type of priority that we are placing on this."

Furey said the government is looking at ways to make it easier for doctors trained outside of Canada to come practice in Newfoundland and Labrador.

'Almost like they have to beg for a job'

Despite boasting a successful medical school, the province still finds itself in the midst of a doctor shortage. According to one family doctor in Deer Lake, that is in large part because the health authorities drag their feet when it comes time to extend offers to new doctors.

John Kielty has hosted medical students at his practice for more than 14 years. Speaking with Newfoundland Morning, he explained that many of the students he mentors hope to work in the province.

However, it rarely comes to fruition.

"It's almost like they have to beg for a job," said Kielty.

"I think the culture isn't as welcoming. They're not advocating for these people as they should be."

He went on to say that these doctors leave the province not for better offers, but simply because they received an offer at all.

Kielty points to the stresses not only for patients, but for other doctors who are seeking help within their clinics.

"When we see good people going elsewhere for very simple reasons, like not getting an offer in time, it's very frustrating," he said.

