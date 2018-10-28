Spooky pooches convene for Halloween costume contest

Hot dogs, zombie puppies and a poop factory — all were spotted in a costume contest in Bowring Park Sunday.

The crowd of canines raised funds for charity Furever Young, which finds homes for senior pups.

"We do the best we can to put them in foster homes or boarding until we can find them their forever home," said Kelsey Aboud, the charity's founder.

Aboud (left) started the charity four years ago after adopting Daisy, then a seven-year-old rescue. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

"Our vet bills are always climbing, so that's usually the biggest struggle for us."

Prize baskets were handed out to best owner-dog combination costume, best dog costume and funniest costume.

"Funniest costume" went to Charmane Warren of Mount Pearl, who wore a garbage bag to accompany her little poop factory. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Virginia Berry and Steve Phillips joined the party without a pet in tow, but they suspected their costume would suffice: both dressed up as a "pet cemetery," plastered in gravestones that paid tribute to past animals.

"We just had our last rat die, so we're in the 'let's get a pet in the future' stage of pet ownership," laughed Berry.

Berry and Phillips commemorated dead pets with their getup. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

They showed off baby Lundy, a zombie puppy for the day.

Charles and Joy Green held the distinction of best dog costume, winning goodies for CJ the Lion.

CJ the lion, a senior herself, won best dog costume. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

They know firsthand the special care an older dog needs.

"We just purchased a ramp," said Charles. "It's easier on their joints."

While the contest was technically a fundraiser, Aboud admits it was also an excuse to get the local dogs together and have fun. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador