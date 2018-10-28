Spooky pooches convene for Halloween costume contest
Furever Young hosts fundraiser for senior dogs
Hot dogs, zombie puppies and a poop factory — all were spotted in a costume contest in Bowring Park Sunday.
The crowd of canines raised funds for charity Furever Young, which finds homes for senior pups.
"We do the best we can to put them in foster homes or boarding until we can find them their forever home," said Kelsey Aboud, the charity's founder.
"Our vet bills are always climbing, so that's usually the biggest struggle for us."
Prize baskets were handed out to best owner-dog combination costume, best dog costume and funniest costume.
Virginia Berry and Steve Phillips joined the party without a pet in tow, but they suspected their costume would suffice: both dressed up as a "pet cemetery," plastered in gravestones that paid tribute to past animals.
"We just had our last rat die, so we're in the 'let's get a pet in the future' stage of pet ownership," laughed Berry.
They showed off baby Lundy, a zombie puppy for the day.
Charles and Joy Green held the distinction of best dog costume, winning goodies for CJ the Lion.
They know firsthand the special care an older dog needs.
"We just purchased a ramp," said Charles. "It's easier on their joints."